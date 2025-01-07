Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,145.79 ($14.33) and traded as low as GBX 955 ($11.95). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 1,006 ($12.59), with a volume of 1,019 shares traded.

Dewhurst Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,073.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,596.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. Dewhurst Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,539.68%.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

