Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,355.98 ($16.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,502 ($18.79). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,490 ($18.64), with a volume of 57,932 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Avon Protection Stock Performance
Avon Protection Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is currently -3,913.04%.
Avon Protection Company Profile
We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.
Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.
With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.
