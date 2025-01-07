Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 460.88 ($5.77) and traded as high as GBX 519 ($6.49). Billington shares last traded at GBX 515 ($6.44), with a volume of 75,337 shares.

Billington Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 460.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 486.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.31 million, a P/E ratio of 661.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Billington

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

See Also

