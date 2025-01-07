American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and traded as high as $16.08. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 2,358 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARL

American Realty Investors Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $256.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.65.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Realty Investors by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 257.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period.

About American Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.