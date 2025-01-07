Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.41. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 690,211 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 111.89%.
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
