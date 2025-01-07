Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.41. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 690,211 shares changing hands.

Biomerica Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 111.89%.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

Biomerica Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Biomerica, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BMRA Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.42% of Biomerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Articles

