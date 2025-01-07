Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.61 and traded as high as C$64.95. Capital Power shares last traded at C$64.15, with a volume of 529,246 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.78.

Capital Power Stock Up 1.0 %

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$60.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.11. The firm has a market cap of C$8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

