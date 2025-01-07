SIG (LON:SHI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.97 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 15.82 ($0.20). SIG shares last traded at GBX 15.82 ($0.20), with a volume of 278,461 shares.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £189.21 million, a PE ratio of -326.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93.
We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers.
