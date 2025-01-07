SIG (LON:SHI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.97 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 15.82 ($0.20). SIG shares last traded at GBX 15.82 ($0.20), with a volume of 278,461 shares.

SIG Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £189.21 million, a PE ratio of -326.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93.

SIG Company Profile

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets.

We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers.

