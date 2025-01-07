Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.17. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 102,550 shares changing hands.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$33.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

