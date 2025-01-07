Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.52 and traded as high as C$5.56. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.54, with a volume of 11,409 shares changing hands.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$356.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.48.

Insider Activity

In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$27,675.20. Insiders purchased a total of 245,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,716 in the last ninety days. 91.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

