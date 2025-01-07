Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.31 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.25). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 100.22 ($1.25), with a volume of 27 shares traded.

Mulberry Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £60.17 million, a P/E ratio of -170.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 746.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

Featured Stories

