3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 331.86 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 320.50 ($4.01). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 322 ($4.03), with a volume of 1,564,191 shares traded.
3i Infrastructure Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 322.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 331.86.
3i Infrastructure Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 6.33 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,157.89%.
Insider Activity at 3i Infrastructure
About 3i Infrastructure
3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.
