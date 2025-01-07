Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $6.24. Precipio shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 32,406 shares.
Precipio Stock Up 6.3 %
The company has a market cap of $8.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.
Precipio Company Profile
Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.
