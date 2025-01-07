Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2025

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCMGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.92 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 15.73 ($0.20). Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 15.70 ($0.20), with a volume of 13,320 shares.

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.27 million, a PE ratio of 665.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75.

Steppe Cement Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10%.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Further Reading

