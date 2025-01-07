ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.45 and traded as low as $74.30. ePlus shares last traded at $74.45, with a volume of 177,948 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get ePlus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ePlus

ePlus Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ePlus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 203.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 6,140.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.