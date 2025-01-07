ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.45 and traded as low as $74.30. ePlus shares last traded at $74.45, with a volume of 177,948 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ePlus
ePlus Stock Up 0.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ePlus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 203.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 6,140.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ePlus Company Profile
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ePlus
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.