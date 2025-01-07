Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$81.09 and traded as high as C$81.81. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$80.07, with a volume of 45,046 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$103.11.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH

Premium Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.83.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.039823 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 133.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Johnny Ciampi purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$78.78 per share, with a total value of C$157,560.00. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.