De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.42 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 102.50 ($1.28). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.24), with a volume of 90,973 shares.

De La Rue Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,953.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £198.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,015.00, a PEG ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.84.

De La Rue Company Profile

