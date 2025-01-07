Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 7,500 shares traded.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

