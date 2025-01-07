SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.51 and traded as high as $80.72. SPDR S&P Retail ETF shares last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 6,182,811 shares traded.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Retail ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,544,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 108.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 130,858 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,232,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 122.0% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

