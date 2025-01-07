Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.39 and traded as low as C$22.56. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$22.57, with a volume of 47,850 shares trading hands.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.39.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of C$103.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5632706 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Announces Dividend

About Westshore Terminals Investment

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 89.29%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States.

