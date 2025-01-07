Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 359.76 ($4.50) and traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.69). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 368.50 ($4.61), with a volume of 10,105 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.26) price target on shares of Good Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £67.21 million, a P/E ratio of -944.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 359.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 297.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57.

Good Energy is a British renewable electricity company with a difference. For more than 20 years, our mission has been to power a cleaner, greener world. Today, that is what we are – an energy company for the future with a bold ambition to help one million homes and businesses to cut carbon from their energy and transport by 2025.

We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.

