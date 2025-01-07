Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.59 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 24.41 ($0.31), with a volume of 42,738 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £32.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain sold 385,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26), for a total value of £81,018 ($101,361.19). Insiders sold 455,578 shares of company stock worth $9,861,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

