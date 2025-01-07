Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) CFO Katherine Elsnab Sells 3,206 Shares

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) CFO Katherine Elsnab sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $26,641.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,945.17. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Katherine Elsnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Katherine Elsnab sold 3,078 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $25,516.62.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $101.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

