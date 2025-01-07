Insider Selling: Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) CFO Sells 3,078 Shares of Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) CFO Katherine Elsnab sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $25,516.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,637.73. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katherine Elsnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Katherine Elsnab sold 3,206 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $26,641.86.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of BRDG opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $101.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

