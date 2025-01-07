Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Director Jill M. Quigley Sells 6,240 Shares

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $35,692.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,107.20. This trade represents a 41.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jill M. Quigley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Jill M. Quigley sold 8,760 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $50,720.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TERN opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $485.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.31. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TERN. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $106,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

