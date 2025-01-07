Paul L. Alpern Sells 2,471 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 2,471 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $28,194.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,930 shares in the company, valued at $740,851.30. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arteris Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of AIP stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $493.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arteris by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIP
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Trading Halts Explained
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.