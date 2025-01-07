Paul L. Alpern Sells 2,471 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 2,471 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $28,194.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,930 shares in the company, valued at $740,851.30. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arteris Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIP stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $493.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arteris by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

