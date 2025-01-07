SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 3,670 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $51,013.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,114.60. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SI-BONE Stock Performance
Shares of SIBN stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.16. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 103.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SI-BONE by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.
