SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 3,670 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $51,013.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,114.60. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.16. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 103.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SI-BONE by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SIBN

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.