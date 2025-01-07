Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Matthew Demchyk Sells 1,149 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $54,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,436. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $693,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 539,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after buying an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 522,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,867,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.