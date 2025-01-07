The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $8.13. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 48,438 shares traded.
The GDL Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The GDL Fund
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.