James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.31 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 316 ($3.95). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 319 ($3.99), with a volume of 5,244 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded James Fisher and Sons to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.69) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded James Fisher and Sons to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.69) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get James Fisher and Sons alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons Price Performance

About James Fisher and Sons

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01. The company has a market capitalization of £156.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 313.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 331.31.

(Get Free Report)

James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.