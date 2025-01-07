Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.57. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 177,787 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOLT

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.