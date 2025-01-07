Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) VP Yang Li Sells 843 Shares of Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) VP Yang Li sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $14,642.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,802.65. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Surrozen Stock Down 16.4 %

Shares of Surrozen stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Surrozen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.17.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by $2.33. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Surrozen, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Surrozen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter worth about $2,050,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen during the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 2nd quarter worth $2,080,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Featured Articles

