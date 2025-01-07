Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Jonathan Slonin Sells 879 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Slonin sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $16,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,369.60. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $860.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after buying an additional 2,799,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 110,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after purchasing an additional 198,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 418,321 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

