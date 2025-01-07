Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) CFO Charles O. Williams Sells 1,181 Shares of Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles O. Williams sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $20,513.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,017.34. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Surrozen Price Performance
Shares of SRZN opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Surrozen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surrozen, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Guggenheim raised Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.
Surrozen Company Profile
Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
