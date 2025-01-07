Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Director David Angelo Lazzarato Sells 3,006 Shares

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total value of C$11,557.47.

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.15. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.50. The firm has a market cap of C$356.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.00.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

