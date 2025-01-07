NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.02 and traded as low as C$4.53. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$4.61, with a volume of 609,166 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

