International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.92 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 129.50 ($1.62). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.65), with a volume of 1,109,607 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
International Personal Finance plc is helping to build a better world through financial inclusion by providing affordable credit products and insurance services to underserved consumers across nine markets. Our 1.7 million customers, who have low to medium incomes and a limited credit history, turn to us to fulfil their plans when it really matters.
