International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.92 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 129.50 ($1.62). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.65), with a volume of 1,109,607 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.92. The company has a market cap of £289.06 million, a P/E ratio of 662.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92.

International Personal Finance plc is helping to build a better world through financial inclusion by providing affordable credit products and insurance services to underserved consumers across nine markets. Our 1.7 million customers, who have low to medium incomes and a limited credit history, turn to us to fulfil their plans when it really matters.

