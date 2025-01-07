Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Insider Paul J. Ferdenzi Buys 34 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) insider Paul J. Ferdenzi acquired 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,340.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,610.64. This represents a 0.21 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $350.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $212.05 and a 52-week high of $393.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CW. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,102,000 after buying an additional 403,701 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,893,000 after acquiring an additional 265,205 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $47,220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 37.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

