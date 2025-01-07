Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Insider Paul J. Ferdenzi Buys 34 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) insider Paul J. Ferdenzi acquired 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,340.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,610.64. This represents a 0.21 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
NYSE CW opened at $350.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $212.05 and a 52-week high of $393.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.95%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,102,000 after buying an additional 403,701 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,893,000 after acquiring an additional 265,205 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $47,220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 37.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
