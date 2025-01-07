Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) General Counsel Leslie Shaunty Sells 344 Shares of Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Leslie Shaunty sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $16,192.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,557.49. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leslie Shaunty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Leslie Shaunty sold 457 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $21,812.61.

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKWD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

