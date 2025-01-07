Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Amir Rosenthal Sells 500 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $17,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,804.56. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:RGR opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $585.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $9,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $2,065,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

