Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Amir Rosenthal Sells 500 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $17,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,804.56. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance
NYSE:RGR opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $585.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $48.20.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 25.43%.
About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
