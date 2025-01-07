AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Senior Officer Matthew Boccia Purchases 3,200 Shares of Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Boccia bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,395.52.

AirBoss of America Stock Down 4.3 %

BOS opened at C$4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$109.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.68. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.65 and a 52 week high of C$6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised shares of AirBoss of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.19.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

