WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder Sells 2,045 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $10,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,513,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,710. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 2.7% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

