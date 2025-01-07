Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.60 and traded as low as C$24.85. Saputo shares last traded at C$24.88, with a volume of 626,550 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAP. Desjardins set a C$34.00 price objective on Saputo in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.60. The stock has a market cap of C$10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Leanne Cutts bought 4,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.25 per share, with a total value of C$105,000.00. 40.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

