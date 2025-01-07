Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 56.90 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 54.24 ($0.68). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 55.34 ($0.69), with a volume of 163,752,641 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 55.50 ($0.69).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 128,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £69,554.16 ($87,018.84). Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

