Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as low as C$0.97. Kootenay Silver shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 41,114 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.01.
Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
