FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.95 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 154.40 ($1.93). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 164.10 ($2.05), with a volume of 792,453 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.56) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
FirstGroup Stock Down 0.1 %
FirstGroup Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30,000.00%.
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.
