Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 752.05 ($9.41) and traded as low as GBX 739 ($9.25). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 752 ($9.41), with a volume of 1,278,583 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,134.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 736.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 752.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 27.20 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. This represents a yield of 3.64%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,060.61%.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.13) per share, with a total value of £16,359.30 ($20,467.03). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 26,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £212,999.80 ($266,482.92). 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

