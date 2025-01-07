Supremex (TSE:SXP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.01 and traded as low as C$3.78. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 47,551 shares.

Supremex Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Supremex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Supremex’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc is engaged in manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of custom envelopes and packaging products. The company operates in two business segments that are Manufacturing and Sale of Envelopes, and the manufacturing and sale of paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Envelope segment.

