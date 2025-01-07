Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 594.98 ($7.44) and traded as low as GBX 570.50 ($7.14). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 578.50 ($7.24), with a volume of 398,344 shares traded.
Pennon Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 581.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 594.98.
Pennon Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.69 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently -152,500.00%.
About Pennon Group
At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.
