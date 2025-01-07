Carclo (LON:CAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.63 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 23.40 ($0.29). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 23.83 ($0.30), with a volume of 370,704 shares trading hands.

Carclo Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 968.06.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

