Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$114.30 and traded as low as C$110.22. Stantec shares last traded at C$110.43, with a volume of 201,181 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$121.50 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$129.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$116.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$114.30. The company has a market cap of C$12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, Director Vito Culmone bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$121.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,960.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

